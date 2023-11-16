Sindh challenges SC decision against civilian trials in military courts

ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker government of Sindh has challenged the Supreme Court’s decision against trials of civilians in the military courts, ARY News reported on Thursday.

On October 23, the Supreme Court (SC) announced its verdict by 4-1 in pleas against civilian trials in the military courts. The PTI chairman and others moved the top court challenging the military trial of civilians named in the May 9 riots triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The plea moved by the Sindh government has stated that ‘SC did not review the law and circumstances.’

The Sindh government has pleaded with the superior court to nullify its verdict until the decision on the review plea as the accused demanded their trial in the military courts.

Earlier, the federal government informed the Supreme Court that military courts have initiated trials of civilians.

The government in a miscellaneous petition to the apex court informed it about the beginning of trials of civilians in response to the court’s August 03 order.

A total 102 individuals were arrested after May 09 and 10 incidents, the government said in its plea to the court.