Sindh CM announces compensation for Iran bus crash victims

KARACHI: On the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has announced Rs5 million in compensation for the families of those who tragically lost their lives in the road accident in Iran.

A statement issued from the CM House on Friday said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given instructions to the Sindh chief minister to announce compensation for the families of those who lost their lives and sustained injuries in a road accident in Iran.

The chief minister also announced Rs1 million for the injured.

Out of the 28 pilgrims who died in the road accident, 10 were from Larkana, six from Kashmore, four from Khairpur, three from Kambar-Shahdadkot, three from Karachi, and one each from Dadu and Jamshoro.

A total of 25 people were injured in the incident, with 8 from Larkana, 5 from Kambar-Shahdadkot, four from Khairpur, three from Dadu, four each from Naushehroferoze, Shikarpur, Karachi, and Sehwan, and one from Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, at the request of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, sent a C-130 to Iran to bring back the bodies and injured individuals from a tragic road accident.

The Sindh government has arranged air ambulances and ground ambulances to transport the bodies from the airport to their respective cities/towns and to shift the injured to hospitals via air ambulance if they are being transferred to Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sent Minister of Energy Nasir Shah to Sukkur/Jacobabad (airports) to finalise the arrangements and receive the bodies to shift them to their respective areas, the statement added.