Sindh CM asks centre to address reservations on digital census

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Sunday threatened to quit the coalition government if the province’s concerns about the digital census are not removed.

Talking to journalists in Karachi, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah asked the centre to address their grievances else it will be difficult to continue with the coalition govt.

He said the census is more important and necessary than elections. The digital process is underway and he has also written a letter to the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal.

Sindh CM noted that when the errors in the maps installed in the tablets being used for census were highlighted, the Sindh govt was told that the problem will be resolved after the completion of the census.

Sindh CM requested the coalition government to not to create a situation where the census is not accepted.

A few days ago, Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari hinted at tendering resignation if the Centre fails to fulfil its promises regarding the digital census and assistance to the flood victims.

He expressed concerns over the unfulfillment of promises by the Centre regarding the digital census and assistance to the flood affectees.

