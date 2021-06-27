Sindh CM meets blind street vendor during surprise Karachi visit

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday paid a surprise visit to different areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, Sindh chief minister, who is known for his snap visits across Karachi, stopped at a roadside shop near Tariq Road during his surprise visit and met a blind vendor running a cold drink corner shop.

The spokesperson of the Sindh chief minister in a statement said that the blind shopkeeper had put up a board on his shop in which an appeal to the chief minister was written which got CM’s attention.

Murad Ali Shah stopped his car at the shop and inquired the elderly shopkeeper who is bothering him?

The vendor told Murad Ali Shah that the police and the administration were harassing him. Sindh chief minister immediately telephoned Administrator KMC and strongly directed him not to harass an elderly blind man.

CM Murad also issued strict directions to ADC one East and SSP East. Sindh CM also bought cold drinks from the shop.

“This elderly man is the best example of hard work, we should encourage him, said CM.