The Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has directed the P&D, Works, and Local Government departments to immediately resume work on the long-delayed Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Flyover project in Hyderabad, warning officials that no further delays would be tolerated.

Presiding over a meeting at the CM House, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said the flyover must be completed by the first week of July 2026, adding that he intended to personally inaugurate the bridge during a visit to Hyderabad.

“In July, I will visit Hyderabad and drive over the bridge to open it for general traffic. Therefore, the ministers of the three departments – Nasir Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, and Haji Ali Hassan – will work together to ensure the timely completion of the flyover,” he said.

The meeting was attended by senior provincial ministers, including Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, and Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, along with top bureaucratic officials.

During the briefing, the chief minister Sindh was informed that although the land acquisition process had been completed and possession handed over to the project authorities at the end of 2018, the remaining construction work could not proceed due to litigation and other issues.

The project was initially part of a federally funded road scheme connecting Hyderabad Bypass to Ghangra Mori on the left bank of Akram Wah. The provincial government has already executed substantial civil works, including the casting of 24 bridge girders, but the structure remains incomplete.

The chief minister of Sindh directed the Local Government, Works & Services, and Planning & Development departments to work in close coordination and ensure that work on the flyover is resumed without delay. “I will not tolerate any further delay,” he said.

Minister Haji Ali Hassan Zardari assured the CM that he would personally monitor the work on the flyover and ensure its completion by the first week of July, as directed by the chief minister.

Murad Ali Shah emphasised that the Hyderabad flyover project is crucial for easing urban traffic congestion and improving connectivity in the city.

He added that all technical, financial, and administrative hurdles must be resolved on a priority basis to ensure completion of this long-pending public infrastructure scheme by July 2026.