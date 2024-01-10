24.9 C
Sindh CM inaugurates hybrid city bus project in Karachi

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar on Wednesday inaugurated hybrid city bus project in Karachi, ARY News reported.

He handed over 30 hybrid and 50 electricity buses to the provincial transport department. These buses will be run on different routes in Karachi.

Later, addressing a ceremony, the provincial chief minister said the government is determined to resolve the transport issue of the city and an agreement has also been signed with National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that the intra-district People’s Bus Service project was launched in Karachi in June 2022 by the government of Sindh during the PPP’s tenure. The buses were imported from China.

