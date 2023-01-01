Sindh CM inspects construction work of Malir Expressway

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inspected ongoing development works in city along with his cabinet members on Sunday morning, ARY News reported.

CM Shah inspected under construction Malir Expressway at City School chapter. Talking during his visit Sindh’s chief minister said, “it is 50 kilometers long road from Qayyumabad-KPT Interchange to M-9 Kathore”.

Chief Minister said that the issue of traffic jam will resolve with construction of Malir Expressway. “Malir Expressway being constructed with the cost of 29 billion rupees,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah also inspected Malir Expressway at Deh Drigh and directed officials to remove encroachments from the area to increase construction work of the road.

Murad said that the People’s Party will inaugurate Malir Expressway after six to eight months. “It will be the first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project of Pakistan to be operated without subsidy,” Sindh CM said.

Talking on various projects, chief minister said that biogas being used as fuel in the project.

He said that the engineers have promises to complete the fly-over project by March 23.

“They were giving deadline for completion of the Underpass, me told them to complete it soon,” Shah stated.

“Mashriq Chowk Road at Hawkes Bay has been completed, while KNIB project Kakri Ground will also complete in this year,” he said.

“The work has been underway on the treatment plant under the Public Private Partnership mode,” he added.

Provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Shah and Murtaza Wahab were also accompanied with the chief minister.

