Sindh CM, ministers, govt officials to face 40pc cut in fuel quota

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved a 40 percent cut in fuel quota approved for him, provincial ministers and provincial government officials in order to share the burden of masses who have been hit hard by the incumbent federal government following a Rs60 per litre hike in fuel prices in a week, ARY NEWS reported.

The chief minister while announcing a cut on fuel quota for government officials said that the treasury should not suffer the entire burden of a fuel hike. “Overburdening the treasury means overburdening the masses,” he said and announced that a 40 percent cut in fuel quota will be applied to the chief minister, ministers and government officials.

The measure came after the netizens have demanded the government to apply cut on fuel quota and other subsidies enjoyed by the ruling elite following a Rs60 per litre hike in fuel prices in a week.

حکومت کے وزراء جج صاحبان اعلیٰ فوجی اور سول افسران قوم سے یکجہتی دیکھائیُ اور اپنے پٹرول الاؤنسز معطل کر دیں، جب تک قیمتیں واپس نہیں آتیں اعلیٰ عہدوں پر براجمان لوگ عوام کی تکلیف میں حصہ دار بنیں، علامتی طور پر عوام کے ساتھ نظر تو آائیں آپ کے دورے ہی ختم نہیں ہو رہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 3, 2022

The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre from Friday (today).

The development was announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. After the hike, the price of petrol will be at Rs209.86, diesel at Rs204.15, and kerosene oil at Rs181.56.

It is pertinent to note here that this is the second such increase within a span of two weeks as the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) raised the price of petrol by Rs30 per litre on May 26, the biggest increase in fuel price in the country’s history.

Comments