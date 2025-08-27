Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, German consul general discuss trade, investment

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed the newly appointed German Consul General, Mr. Thomas E. Schultze, during a meeting in Karachi.

The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral relations, trade, and cultural cooperation.

The chief minister assured the consul general of Sindh government’s full cooperation and ongoing engagement with the German mission.

He said that Sindh offers significant opportunities for investment and expressed hope that more German investors would consider Karachi as a destination for business ventures.

Murad Ali Shah asserted that the provincial government is keen to facilitate foreign investment and expand economic ties.

Consul General Schultze thanked the chief minister for the warm welcome and agreed on the need to promote investment cooperation. Both sides also discussed enhancing collaboration between German institutions and technical education schools in Sindh.

