Sindh CM, Turkish consul general discuss investment opportunities

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah met with Turkiye’s newly appointed Consul General, Ergul Kadak, and extended a warm welcome to him on assuming his responsibilities in Karachi.

During the meeting, CM Shah highlighted the strong and historic relations between Pakistan and Turkey, assuring the Consul General of the Sindh government’s full cooperation. He urgedthe need to enhance bilateral trade and noted that both countries are already working toward this goal.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah briefed the Turkish diplomat about the ongoing mega projects in Sindh, including road infrastructure, energy, and water schemes.

He invited Turkish investors to explore opportunities in Sindh, particularly in Karachi’s public transport and infrastructure projects, given the city’s population of over 21 million people.

Read More: CM Sindh Orders Action Over Sukkur Camel Incident

Consul General Ergul Kadak expressed his keen interest in Turkish investors participating in Sindh’s development initiatives. Both sides agreed that the head of Sindh’s Investment Department will soon meet with the Turkish Consul General to discuss potential investment projects.

The Turkish envoy praised Karachi, describing it as a wonderful city with hospitable people, and expressed hope for deepening cooperation in trade and investment.