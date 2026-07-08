Sindh CM, NA body members review progress over five Sindh highway projects

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah in a meeting with the NA committee for planning and development reviewed progress on five major highway projects of Rs 140.916 billion cost.

The completion time of these five major highway projects has been fixed by June 2027, including the Sindh Coastal Highway, Mehran Highway, Rohri-Guddu Road, Tando Allahyar-Tando Adam Dual Carriageway and Sanghar-Rohri road.

These five major highway projects have an aggregate cost of Rs 140.916 billion with the federal share of 96.757 billion and Sindh’s share of 44.159 billion.

Sindh’s CM Murad Ali Shah has said that the Sindh Coastal Highway will be completed with 37.7 billion rupees estimated cost. “The project’s work order has been issued and the contractor has shifted the machinery and other resources at the site,” according to the briefing.

The 150 KM long Rohri-Guddu Road being built with a cost of 17.79 billion rupees and the asphalt base of 44 kilometers of the project has been completed, officials said.

The estimated cost of Tando Allahyar-Tando Adam Dual Carriageway has been Rs 9.28 billion, which has major challenges of transfer of utilities, transmission line and endorsement from the Pakistan Railway.

The work has been on progress over 135 KM long Mehran Highway dualization project.

The 221 KM Sanghar-Rohri road will be completed with 35.08 billion rupees cost.

These projects are not mere roads, they are economic corridors and will promote trade, investment and development, chief minister said.

He urged for addressing all challenges of utility transfer, approvals and funding issues on priority basis adding that timely federal funding has been mandatory for these projects under the federal development program.