Sindh CM okays recruitment of vaccinators, technical staff in health dept

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) has decided to recruit 3,500 vaccinators and technical staff in the provincial health department, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision was taken by the Sindh CM while presiding over a high-level meeting of the health department, where he was briefed by the provincial health minister and health secretary.

The Sindh CM directed authorities to increase the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) coverage to 95%.

He also approved the construction of a medical and surgical tower at Civil Hospital Karachi and instructed the establishment of an Institute of Urology in Larkana.

To improve healthcare services, CM Murad Ali Shah decided to enhance the Health Information System. He also ordered additional recruitment of nurses to meet growing demands and announced the hiring of 3,500 vaccinators and technical staff.

Read more: Five-year age relaxation approved for govt jobs

Furthermore, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah also approved the establishment of 11 Nutrition Stabilization Centers and the restoration of 714 Outpatient Therapeutic Program (OTP) sites. Additionally, 125 new non-communicable disease screening units will be upgraded as part of the province’s healthcare improvement initiatives.

Separately, the Sindh government has approved a five-year age relaxation for government jobs.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary of Sindh, the decision will be effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2026.

The new rules provide a five-year relaxation in the age, allowing candidates to apply for government jobs up to the age of 33. This relaxation will apply to all government jobs, except for the SCE exam.