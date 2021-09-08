Sindh CM opens health exhibition in Karachi University

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that the technology have potential now to resolve all problems with ease, ARY News reported.

The chief minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a science exhibition at Karachi University here.

“Earlier it was difficult to conduct 1000 tests for diagnosis of Covid-19 in a day, now we are daily conducting 20,000 Covid tests,” the chief minister said.

“We have found solution of our problems with technology. We can attain progress in technology and education with public-private partnership,” chief minister said.

“We have got positive results of scores of our decisions, presently Sindh have seven percent ratio of positive coronavirus cases,” Shah said. “Though Karachi still have 10 pct positivity ratio”, he said.

“We immediately summoned the Task Force session after first case of coronavirus surfaced in Pakistan,” he said.

“Today a science exhibition on the health sector being held, which is also an evidence of the success of technology,” he added.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor of Karachi University, Commissioner and other officials received the chief minister on his arrival in the university.