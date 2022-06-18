Sindh CM orders inquiry into NA-240 by-poll violence

KARACHI: Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday ordered a transparent inquiry into the violence that erupted during the NA-240 by-poll in Karachi, held on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The directions were given by Sindh CM to AIG Karachi Javed Alam Odho who called on him at CM House and informed him about the violence in the NA-240 by-election.

Shah directed Odho to ensure strict measures to ensure law and order in Karachi as the local bodies’ elections will take place next month. the AIG Karachi was also directed to continue action against the miscreants.

Meanwhile, AIG Karachi has directed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur to conduct an inquiry into the matter and take strict action.

Read more: NA-240 violence: Police arrest 60 suspects, register four cases

It may be noted that one person was dead and several sustained injuries during NA-240 by-poll violence in Landhi.

The police have so far arrested 60 people and registered four cases of the violence.

The police have registered four FIRs, three in Landhi and one in Kaorangi, against miscreants for spreading terror, hooliganism, firing and damage to public and private properties.

Comments