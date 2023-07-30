Sindh CM visits Sukkur, to inspect police posts in Katcha area

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah arrived in Sukkur to inspect police check posts installed in Ghotki and Kashmore districts of the province, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Provincial ministers and I.G. Police Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon have also been accompanied with the chief minister.

CM Shah will visit Sukkur, Ghotki, Kandhkot, Kashmore and Jacobabad districts. He will inspect police posts in Katcha area of Ghotki and Kashmore districts.

Chief Minister will also meet police officials on duty in bandits infested Katcha area of Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah will also monitor the flood situation at Guddu Barrage.

It is to be mentioned here that Indus River has been in medium flood at Guddu and Sukkur barrages. Flood Forecasting Division has forecast that the river is expected to reach high level flood at Guddu and Sukkur during next 12 to 24 hours.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that his government was ready to dissolve the provincial Assembly before completion of its tenure.

Talking to media in Hyderabad, he said Sindh Assembly will complete its tenure on 13th of next month.

Murad Ali Shah said that Sindh government will hold consultation with the opposition over the formation caretaker setup in the province, which is supposed to be in office for 90 days.