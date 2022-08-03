Sindh CM visits Thar to inaugurate coal Power Plant

ISLAMKOT: Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday arrived Islamkot for inauguration of 330 megawatt coal-fired power plant, ARY News reported.

Local people staged a protest demonstration on arrival of the chief minister who was also accompanied by provincial energy minister Imtiaz Shaikh.

“Inauguration of the second power plant of Thar Coal Project is a major achievement,” Murad Ali Shah here said.

“Sindh CM inspected 330 megawatt coal-fired power plant and inaugurated to link the power generation to the national grid,” a spokesperson said.

Affected People’s Protest

“The power generation from the new plant has been added to the national grid now,” chief minister’s spokesman said.

Local people of five villages, affected in Thar Coal Block II (Gorano) held a protest demonstration on arrival of the chief minister in the area.

” Sindh government has failed to meet its promises with local people, our homes and grazing lands for animals, have vanished and we have become homeless,” protesters lamented.

The protesters also stopped the power company’s vehicles before arrival of the chief minister of Sindh.

