Sindh CM Welcomes New US Consul General in Karachi

KARACHI, August 28, 2025 — Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah warmly welcomed the newly appointed US Consul General in Karachi, Charles Goodman, during a meeting at CM House on Thursday.

Congratulating Goodman on his new role, the Chief Minister pledged the provincial government’s full support during his tenure. “Sindh is a culturally rich province, home to the 5,000-year-old Indus Valley Civilisation of Mohenjo-Daro,” Shah said, highlighting the province’s heritage and its people’s unity despite diverse backgrounds.

Goodman expressed gratitude for the warm reception and shared his enthusiasm for exploring Sindh’s cultural landmarks. “Karachi is a beautiful city, and I’m excited to experience its culinary richness,” he said, noting his passion for cooking.

The discussion also covered recent heavy rains in Karachi and their impact, with Goodman expressing sorrow for lives lost during the monsoon. The meeting addressed flood devastation in Punjab and its potential effects on Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah assured Goodman that his time in Sindh would be both productive and enjoyable.