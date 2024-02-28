Sindh CM’s protocol car upturned, policeman die, six injured

LARKANA: A police van of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s protocol upturned here leaving a policeman dead and six seriously injured, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The police vehicle was included in Murad Ali Shah’s protocol on his arrival at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to pay respects at the mausoleum of Bhuttos.

The police van upturned at Otha Chowk due to over speeding, leaving a policeman dead on the spot and six policemen including an ASI sustained serious injuries.

The dead body of deceased policeman Waheed Ali Sial and injured ASI Ghulam Mustafa, Waqar Junejo and others were shifted for medical aid at Trauma Centre Larkana. Two injured policemen are said to be in a precarious condition owing to serious head and chest injuries.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has expressed regret over the death of a policeman in the accident. He ordered health officials to provide best medical facilities to injured policemen.