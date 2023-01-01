Sindh CM’s protocol officer, foreign guests mugged in Karachi

KARACHI: The protocol officer of the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah along with his foreign guests were mugged in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the Joharabad police station in Karachi. Four armed dacoits on two motorcycles surrounded citizens in a street. The victims also included Sindh CM’s protocol officer Masroor Warsi.

Warsi was reportedly present with his guests from Canada when he got mugged. Moreover, the dacoits also looted mobile phones, cash and valuables from 10 to 12 people present in the local hotel.

A case was registered at the Joharabad police station.

