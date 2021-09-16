Sindh to conduct survey of industries in residential areas

KARACHI: Sindh’s environment department has decided to conduct survey of the industries working in residential areas, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sindh Minister for Environment, Coastal development and climate change Ismail Rahoo has stated that restaurants will also be subjected to environmental inspection in the province.

The minister directed all district offices of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) conduct survey and submit report to the ministry.

Ismail Rahoo also directed officers to collect data about the industries illegally running in the province.

“The officers found to be negligent in work will face legal action against them,” the minister said.

“The restaurants should be inspected with regard to cleanliness and hygienic conditions,” environment minister said.