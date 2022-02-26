Sindh to constitute province’s electric power regulatory authority

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has decided to constitute the Sindh Electric Power Regulatory Authority (SEPRA), ARY News reported on Saturday.

The regulatory authority will function at the provincial level like the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) works at the federal level.

SEPRA will grant approval of the wind power and other power projects in Sindh.

Provincial Minister of Energy Imtiaz Shaikh has forwarded a summary to the Chief Minister of Sindh in this respect.

Imtiaz Shaikh has said that the SEPRA will fix the tariff and power price in Sindh. “We won’t disturb the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) under the NEPRA,” the minister said.

“We are aimed at providing cheaper energy to the province,” energy minister said.

The Sindh government has also wrote letters for running the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), Imtiaz Shaikh said.

Sindh had earlier constituted Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC), which is a subsidiary Of Sindh Energy Holding Company, incorporated in January 2015.

