Four cops to face music in Aamir Yamin, Sohaib Maqsood case

By Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Shaheed Benazirabad District on Tuesday arrested four policemen for allegedly taking bribes from national cricketers Sohaib Maqsood and Aamir Yamin, ARY News reported.

The cricketers in their tweet explained that after their team’s last match in the ongoing National T20 Cup in Karachi, where the Multan team was knocked out, the players were traveling to Multan from Karachi by road, where the Sindh police intercepted their vehicles.

Aamir Yamin and Sohaib Maqsood expressed their frustration on X, formerly Twitter, labeling corruption ‘at its peak’ in Sindh Police.

The cricketer claimed they were forced to pay Rs8,000 by the Sindh police before being allowed to continue on their journey.

Following the incident, the DIG Shaheed Benazirabad prepared the inquiry report against the police officer involved in the incident and ordered the registration of a case and the arrest of the policemen found guilty of the crime.

The DIG also dismissed the Station House Officer (SHO) and secretary of Sakrand police station for their negligence.

Meanwhile, the inquiry report will be sent to the Inspector General (IG) of Sindh.

