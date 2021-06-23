Sindh reports 604 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

KARACHI: As many as 10 more patients of Covid-19 died overnight in Sindh province, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement.

In a daily statement on Covid-19 situation, Murad Ali Shah said that 10 more coronavirus patients died in the province during the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 5,368.

604 new cases emerged when 12,782 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, said chief minister.

He added that with 604 new cases, the overall positive coronavirus cases in the province stands at 333,781. Murad Ali Shah further said that 501 patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 309,070.

According to the statement, out of 604 new cases, 387 have been detected from Karachi.

Pakistan Covid-19 cases

The coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed 39 more lives in Pakistan during the previous 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 22,073.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 930 new cases of the virus emerged when 45,519 samples were tested during this period, taking the country’s caseload to 950,768.

It said the Covid-19 infection rate was recorded at 2.04.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease since the first case of the pandemic was reported in the country climbed to 895,690 after 1,338 more people recuperated in the last 24 hours