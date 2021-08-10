Sindh reports 2,174 COVID-19 cases, 40 deaths in a day

KARACHI: As many as 40 more patients of COVID-19 died and 2,174 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours in the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a routine bulletin on the COVID situation, Murad Ali Shah said that 26,891 samples were tested which detected 2,174 cases that constituted an eight percent current detection rate.

“So far 5,189,244 tests have been conducted against which 403,947 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.5 percent or 349,608 patients have recovered, including 2149 overnight.”

With 40 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll has lifted to 6,275 in the province.

The chief minister said that currently, 48,064 patients were under treatment, of them 46,526 were in home isolation, 42 at isolation centers, and 1,496 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 1317 patients was stated to be critical, including 107 shifted to ventilators.

“Out of 2,174 new cases, 1245 have been detected from Karachi, including 406 from East, 299 South, 211 Central, 153 Korangi, 107 Malir, and 69 West,” Murad Ali Shah said adding that Hyderabad reported 163 cases.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 8,438,655 vaccinations have been administered so far including 208,676 vaccines inoculated in the last 24 hours, making it 24.58 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

With the 86 more COVID-19 deaths in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, the country has passed the grim milestone of 24,000 by the pandemic, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,075,504 after the emergence of 3,884 new infections. Overall 967,073 have recovered from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 7.84 percent.

The COVID-19 claimed 86 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the NCOC said, adding that 4,530 people are in critical condition.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 84,427.