Sindh reports 784 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

KARACHI: As many as 15 more patients of coronavirus died overnight in the Sindh province, lifting the death toll to 7,310, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement.

CM Murad said that 14,751 samples were tested which detected 784 cases that constituted 5.3 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,908,680 tests have been conducted against which 452,328 cases were diagnosed, of them 91.8 percent or 415,127 patients have recovered, including 148 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 29,891 patients were under treatment, of them 29,261were in home isolation, 38 at isolation centers and 592 were at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 530 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 784 new cases, 395 have been detected from Karachi, including 123 from Central, 110 East, 47 Korangi, 43 South, 37 West and 35 Malir. Hyderabad has 63, Sujawal 41, Shaheed Benazirabad 40, Badin 35, Matiari 26, Tando Muhammad Khan 25, Sanghar 24, Tharparkar and Thatta 18 each, Mirpurkhas 16, Dadu and Tando Allahyar 14 each, Larkana 10, Khairpur 7, Ghotki and Jacobabad 2 each, Kashmore, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Umerkot and Nausheroferoze 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.