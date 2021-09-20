19 more fall prey to Covid-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 19 more patients of coronavirus died overnight in the Sindh province, lifting the death toll to 7,289, ARY News reported quoting CM Murad Ali Shah.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Covid-19 situation said that 11,471 samples were tested which detected 630 cases that constituted 5.5 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,878,815 tests have been conducted against which 450,734 cases were diagnosed, of them 92 percent or 414,270 patients have recovered, including 514 overnight.

The CM said that currently 29,175 patients were under treatment, of them 28,547 were in home isolation, 38 at isolation centers and 590 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 531 patients was stated to be critical, including 42 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 630 new cases, 222 have been detected from Karachi, including 84 from East, 49 South, 32 Korangi, 27 Central, 26 West and 4 Malir. Thatta has 60, Hyderabad 58, Jamshoro 50, Sanghar 33, Matiari and Mirpurkhas 28 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 21, Tharparkar 20, Umerkot 17, Sujawal 16, Badin 14, Larkana 12, Nausheroferoze 11, Khairpur and Tando Muhammad Khan 6 each, Dadu and Ghotki 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.