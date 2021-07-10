Sindh sees over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases

KARACHI: At least 16 more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,599, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 1091 more cases of coronavirus have been reported during the same period in the province.

He said that 551 more recovered in the past 24 hours.

The chief minister said that out of 1091 new cases, 834 were detected in Karachi, including 249 from East, 195 Central, 152 South, West 43, Malir 82 and Korangi 113.

Earlier today, the Sindh government issued new directives related to the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to a new order, a copy of which available with ARY News, the provincial government has declared the Covid-19 vaccination certificate mandatory for people going out at weddings, restaurants and cinemas.

“Vaccination certificates of the citizens should be checked before they enter cinemas, restaurants, wedding halls,” reads the notification.

Ahead of the potential fourth Covid wave that is feared to rage across the province, the Sindh health ministry yesterday made it mandatory to furnish vaccine certificates for every individual in order to attend any public space including going for OPD and operations.