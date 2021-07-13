Sindh reports 1,200 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths   

KARACHI: At least eight more people died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours in sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,621, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 1,201 more cases of coronavirus have been reported during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that out of 1,201 new cases, 920 were detected in Karachi, including 273 from East, 210 from Central, 237 from South, 20 from West, 134 from Malir and 134 from Korangi district.

However, 535 more patients of COVID-19 were recovered during the past 24 hours taking the number of patients recovered so far to 318,376 in the province.

Read More: SINDH REPORTS 35 CASES OF INDIAN DELTA COVID-19 VARIANT

Earlier on today, as many as 35 cases of the Indian Delta variant of the COVID-19 had been reported in Sindh, confirmed provincial health department.

Secretary health Sindh, Qasim Soomro had said five members of a family hailing from Karachi’s Lyari confirmed infected with the Indian Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The condition of four people was said to be critical and they were currently hospitalised. Soomro had further said that the authorities were tracing the people who met with the infected people recently in a bid to control the spread of the deadly variant.