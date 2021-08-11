Sindh reports 2,145 Covid-19 cases, 41 deaths in past 24 hours

KARACHI: As many as 41 more patients of Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours in Sindh province, lifting the death toll to 6,316, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday said that 41 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,316 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He shared that 2,145 new cases emerged were in the province during the period when 19,978 tests were conducted.

19,978 samples were tested which detected 2,145 cases that constituted 10.7 percent current detection rate, he said, adding that so far 5,209,222 tests have been conducted against which 406,092 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.6 percent or 351,579 patients have recovered, including 1971 overnight.

The CM said that currently 48,197 patients were under treatment, of them 46,694 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 1,463 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 1,301 patients was stated to be critical, including 106 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,145 new cases, 1,447 have been detected from Karachi, including 415 from East, 245 South, 319 Central, 222 Malir, 153 Korangi and 93 West.

Hyderabad reported 160 cases, Matiari 49, Badin 39, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 36-36, Sujawal 35, Tharparkar 29, Umarkot 29, Thatta 27, NausheroFeroze 26, Dadu 25, Sukkur 23, Shikarpur 20, Tando Allahyar 19, Larkana 17, Ghotki 15, Jacobabad and Jamshoro 12-12, Kasmhore two and Tando Muhammad Khan one.

Sharing vaccination data, the CM said that 8,394,142 vaccinations have been administered upto August 9, and added during the last 24 hours 205,055 vaccines were inoculated – in total 8,394,142 vaccines have administered which constituted 25.19 percent of the vaccine eligible population. Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.