Sindh Culture Day being celebrated

KARACHI: Sindh Culture Day is being celebrated on Sunday with zeal and zest across the province and elsewhere in the country.

The day is being celebrated on the first Sunday of every December.

On this occasion, various cultural, government, and non-government organizations organized seminars, rallies and conferences to highlight the centuries-old culture of Sindh valley.

Donning cultural dresses with Sindhi topi and ajrak, the traditional block printed shawls to spotlight the centuries-old rich culture of Sindh.

A large number of people including political workers, leaders, NGOs, students, laborers, villagers, associations, and workers purchased the traditional Topi and Ajrak to mark the day.

As the demand for Topi and Ajrak was soaring, the shopkeepers also raised the prices.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his message on the occasion of Sindh Culture Day said this day gives us the lesson to respect all traditions and customs without any discrimination.

He said this day is the day against racism, extremism and discrimination.

Meanwhile, a Sindhi Culture rally was organized by PTI leaders in Umerkot today.

Addressing the rally, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed severely criticized the performance of Sindh government.

