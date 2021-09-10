Sindh reports 27 deaths, 1082 fresh COVID-19 cases

KARACHI: As many as 27 more patients of COVID-19 died and 1,082 new cases emerged during the past 24 hours in the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister said that 27 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,116 that constituted a 1.6 percent death rate.

“A total of 21,002 samples were tested which detected 1,082 cases that constituted 5.2 percent current detection rate,” he said adding that so far 5,719,473 tests have been conducted against which 443,038 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.4 percent or 386,998 patients have recovered, including 632 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently, 48,924 patients were under treatment, of them 48,115 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 769 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 689 patients was stated to be critical, including 57 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 1,082 new cases, 456 have been detected from Karachi, including 189 from East, 127 South, 62 Central, 32 Malir, 28 Korangi and 18 West. Hyderabad has 140, Sujawal 38, Tando Allahyar 33, Badin 32, Thatta 31, Sanghar 30, Ghotki 29, Sukkur 25, Dadu 23, Shikarpur 22, Tharparkar and Mirpurkhas 21 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 20, NausheroFeroze 19, Matiari and Tando Muhammad Khan 18 each, Jamshoro and Qamber 17 each, Khairpur 14, Kashmore and Larkana nine each, Jacobabad eight, Umerkot seven.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Pakistan COVID-19 cases

Pakistan reported as many as 3,689 new cases of the coronavirus and 83 deaths during the past 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

It said the nationwide death toll rose to 26,580 after 83 more people died of the viral disease.

A total of 61,128 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 3,689 turned out to be positive, taking the country’s caseload to 1,197,887.

The infection rate was recorded at 6.03 percent, the NCOC, Pakistan’s top platform overseeing the Covid response, said, adding the number of patients in critical care stands at 5,362.