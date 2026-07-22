Sindh decides to convert its PPP model into company

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to convert the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) unit into the private limited company on Wednesday.

A meeting of the PPP unit chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah discussed and decided the issue.

The new PPP Company will play its role in the investment and timely completion of development projects, Murad Ali Shah said.

“An autonomous, investment-based Public-Private Partnership system is being established,” chief minister said.

The session thoroughly discussed the approval of the PPP reorganization. “Sindh’s PPP program has become the most successful model of Pakistan,” chief minister was informed in a briefing.

“The institutional reforms will further strengthen policy making, planning and the enforcement system”, CM Shah said. “Administrative hurdles will be set aside and expert manpower will be maintained,” he said. “The departments will be provided timely technical, financial and legal assistance”.

He said strong governance, transparent performance and a clear legal monitoring will be the foundation of the new company.

“The PPP units of provincial departments will be made more active and effective,” Murad Ali Shah said.

He said the eligible officers will be empowered to speed up approval and completion of projects. “Without compromising accountability timely completion of development projects will be ensured”, he said.

Chief Minister said that the reforms will improve performance and gain trust of the investors.