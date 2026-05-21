Sindh decides to grant 15-day relief in annual fishing ban

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has decided to grant 15-day relief in annual fishing ban, a spokesman of the Chief Minister said on Thursday.

Sindh government has allowed fishing from June 1st to 15, 2026.

A spokesperson of the chief minister has said that the cabinet has approved a summary from the Sindh Livestock and Fisheries department.

Annual ban on fishing lasts two months from June 1st to 31 July, aims to protect marine life and future fishery stocks by allowing fish and shrimp to breed naturally, the cabinet was informed. “The seasonal ban on fishing will be continued for protection of the marine life,” cabinet decides.

“The 15 days’ exemption to fishing has been decided over the demand of the fishermen community,” Sindh’s chief minister said. This step has been taken to offer economic relief to small-scale fishermen”.

“After 15 June the ban on fishing will come into force again,” the cabinet session was briefed.