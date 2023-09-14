Sindh decides to launch security operation in katcha area

KARACHI: Sindh Cabinet on Thursday decided to launch operation in katcha area with police, rangers and assistance of Army troops, ARY News reported.

Caretaker chief minister also ordered termination of internet services in katcha area.

A meeting of the Sindh cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar also decided deployment of Rangers in Karachi for six months.

“The mandated tenure of paramilitary Rangers will be from September 14 to February 2024,” spokesman of Sindh CM said.

The cabinet also decided to launch crackdown on drug mafia in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

Chief Minister ordered the IG Police Sindh to launch a decisive operation against street criminals in Karachi.

“It is the government’s responsibility to provide protection to citizen, a person could not carry mobile phone in open, this situation has not been acceptable,” Justice Baqar said.

He also directed for sending drug addicts to centres for rehabilitation.

“This year 218 persons were kidnapped and 207 of the abductees were recovered,” IG Police informed the cabinet in a briefing on law and order.

“Still 11 persons have been hostages, three of whom in Shaheed Benazirabad, seven in Larkana and one in Sukkur district,” police chief said.

“Katcha area have overall four Lac population count, 238 villages, eight police stations and 20 police check-posts,” police chief briefed.

Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar directed for prompt recovery of remaining hostages and keeping in touch with families of the abductees.

“Police officers of good repute should be deployed in katcha area, and those failing to perform should be transferred,” chief minister ordered.

Caretaker CM directed the IGP to report him over progress on recovery of 11 hostages.

“I have directed for restarting work of the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge. The area will open with construction of the bridge and the situation of law and order will improve,” chief minister added.