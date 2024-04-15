Sindh demands increase in cotton support price

KARACHI: The Sindh government has demanded of federal government to increase the cotton support price to help farmers, ARY News reported on Monday.

As one of the largest producers of cotton in the world, Pakistan’s cotton rate has a significant impact on the economy and various sectors that rely on this commodity.

Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bux Mahar in his statement urged the federal government to increase cotton support price to Rs10 to 11,000 per 40kg.

Sindh minister said 20pc picking of cotton is done in the province to complete the target of 640,000 hectares. Due to the low rate, the farmers are not sowing the cotton crop, Mahar said and added that rice, cotton and other crops will be affected if Sindh fails to get its due share of water in the Khareef season.

Rejecting the three-dimension formula of IRSA for water distribution in Sindh, Mahar demanded to increase the support price of cotton.

Today cotton rate in Pakistan starts from Rs8,000 to Rs9,400 per 40kg.

Today the cotton price is 230 Rs Per Kg approximately.

Cotton rates in every city are different. The current cotton rate in Pakistan is an important factor for both the agricultural and textile industries.