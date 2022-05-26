Sindh detains 12 PTI leaders for one month under MPO

KARACHI: The Sindh government has detained 12 PTI leaders under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), ARY News reported on Thursday.

Those detained under the MPO also included former MPAs.

Provincial Home Department has issued orders in the light of the instructions issued by the provincial government.

Detained PTI leaders included Enayat Ali Rind and Dost Muhammad Memon from Umarkot, Aftab Ahmed Qureshi, Haji Hussain Mangrio, Ali Nawaz Shahani, Lajpat Suhrani, Dilawar Malkani and Krishan Parmar.

Arrested PTI workers have been detained under the MPO for one month.

Moreover, the police has booked 125 persons in a FIR including PTI MNA Lal Malhi under the charges of rioting, attack on police and attempt to murder. The FIR was registered at City police station of Umarkot.

“Four policemen including two SHOs were injured in stone pelting incidents,” according to the FIR. The glasses of police vehicles were shattered during the stone pelting incident, the FIR read.

