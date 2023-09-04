29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 4, 2023
Sindh DG health orders action against sale of medicines at exorbitant rates

KARACHI: Sindh’s Directorate General (DG) Health on Monday took note of drug price hikes and black marketing, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Sindh’s Directorate General (DG) of Health express concern about the price increase of medicines and penned down a letter to the Drug Inspector.

In the letter, DG health directed the District Health Office (DHO) to take immediate actions under police supervision against illegal selling of drugs.

DG Health in his letter sought a report from the drug officer for non-supply of medicines and sales of medicine in black-market.

There are many medicines which are not available in the market.

