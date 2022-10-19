Sindh doctors, paramedics boycott OPDs, demand health risk allowance

KARACHI/SUKKUR: Sindh doctors and paramedical staff on Wednesday boycotted OPDs against non-provision of health risk allowance to them, ARY News reported.

The Sindh government’s decision to end health risk allowance in the wake of Covid pandemic sparked protests at the government hospitals of the province.

In Karachi, doctors and paramedical staff of the Civil hospital boycotted the OPDs to assert pressure on the Sindh government for the revival of health risk allowance.

In Sukkur, the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Sukkur Civil hospital also staged protests against the cancellation of the health risk allowance.

The protesters said, that the allowance is not meant only for the services they rendered during Corona pandemic, they treat patients suffering from HIV and other infectious diseases, so their lives are at risk 24 hours.

The protesting doctors and paramedical staff urged the Sindh government to revive the health risk allowance.

Meanwhile, the Sindh health department has decided to serve show-cause notices to the protesting doctors and paramedical staff.

