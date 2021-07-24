Sindh’s eastern districts to receive rainfall today: PMD

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast scattered rainfall with thunderstorm at eastern and southeastern districts of Sindh on Saturday (today), ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall at isolated places in Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar, Umarkot and Sanghar districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Karachi will likely to receive light rainfall or drizzle on Sunday with cloudy and windy weather, according to the weather department.

Sindh’s eastern districts and northeastern Balochistan received rainfall with thunderstorm on Friday.

Chhachhro received maximum 35mm rainfall, Diplo 23mm, Mithi 19mm, Kaloi 07mm and Chhore 03mm rain yesterday.

Monsoon currents of light to moderate intensity are likely to penetrate into eastern Sindh. Under its influence scattered rain/thunderstorms is likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Badin, Thatta, Nawabshah and Dadu districts the met office earlier said.

It is pertinent to mention here that previously it was predicted that the second spell of monsoon rainfall in Karachi would likely to begin from July 24 (Saturday).

The first bout of monsoon rains was expected from July 23 in interior Sindh and on July 24, in the provincial capital city, Karachi, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) forecast shared. The rain system has been entered in Sindh from Rajasthan.