Sindh education department sacks 19 ghost teachers

KARACHI: The Sindh education department has sacked nineteen ghost teachers, hailing from the Shikarpur district, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the director of primary education Larkana division, 19 primary teachers were sacked from their services at the direction of the provincial education minister, Syed Sardar Shah.

The director of primary education said the inquiry is underway for the detection of more ghost teachers in the Larkana division.

The teachers who were sacked from their services were receiving salaries from 2018 by sitting at their homes.

Read more: Sindh govt seeks complete biometric record of teachers within 4 months

The Sindh government has sought complete biometric record of teachers from across the province within four weeks.

As per details, Secretary of Education department Akbar Leghari transferred the powers of biometrics of the teachers to the district education officers in Sindh.

The DEOs have been directed to submit complete record of the teachers within four months.

Earlier, the Sindh education department stopped the disbursement of salaries of over 2,000 ghost teachers across the province.

Comments