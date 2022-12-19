Sindh education department sacks ghost teachers

KARACHI: The Sindh education department has sacked eight ghost teachers in the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the secretary education department, Akbar Leghari, eight teachers, residing abroad, were sacked from their services. The teachers who were sacked from their services were receiving salaries for the last 2 years.

The secretary further said Taluka education officers across the province are highlighting the ghost teachers.

The secretary warned of strict action against the ghost teachers.

Read more: Sindh govt seizes salaries of over 2,000 ghost teachers

Earlier, the Sindh education department stopped the disbursement of salaries of over 2,000 ghost teachers across the province.

As per details, the Sindh education department wrote a letter to the provincial accountant general to stop the salaries of 2,019 ghost teachers.

Following the letter of the education department, the AG Sindh has seized disbursement to salaries to the ghost teachers.

Sindh education secretary Akbar Laghari said they will sack the services of the teachers who are receiving their salaries by sitting at home.

Comments