Sindh education dept cancels tender for purchase of school benches

KARACHI: Following the recommendations of the committee to find out irregularities in the tender released for the purchase of benches for government schools in Sindh, the provincial education department has cancelled the tender, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the Sindh education department, the tender has been cancelled as the committee recommended reviewing the prices of the school desks before purchase.

The committee has further recommended purchasing the desks for the schools at the divisional level as per SEPRA rules. The process of procurement will be monitored by the committee at the district level.

The issue was raised by Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Shaikh, who said that the provincial government purchased 16,000 pieces of school furniture for over Rs29,000 as compared to its market value of Rs5,000.

Giving an explanation about the issue, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani had said that tender for the purchase of furniture termed expensive by Haleem Adil Shaikh was approved when Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah held the education portfolio.

Ghani while addressing a presser had said that the first tender for the school furniture was awarded during Sardar Shah’s tenure, however, it was cancelled owing to some anomalies.