‘Taleem Bachao Tehreek’: Sindh minister to meet Private schools body today

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah will meet the delegation of all Private Schools Management Association in Karachi today (Monday) after the private schools’ body had announced protest movement against the closure of schools, ARY News reported.

According to details, the provincial education minister will apprise All Private Schools about the recent Covid-19 situation in the province and urged them to postpone their protest movement against the closure of schools due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The Sindh government today warned legal action against the administration of private schools if they violate closure orders of the provincial education authorities, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The directorate of private schools at the Sindh Education Department sent a letter to all private schools, stating that legal action will be taken over the violation of closure orders.

It stated that the registration of the private schools will be suspended if the administrations reopen the institutions before August 30. The letter said that all private schools were closed for educators and students under the orders of the Sindh Education Department.

The All Private Schools Management Association Sindh announced on Saturday to launch “Taleem Bachao Tehreek” (save education movement) in the province.

The association will start the movement on August 23 with its first phase to see protests by teachers, students and their parents outside schools against the closure of their educational institutes.