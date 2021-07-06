Sindh introduces e-transfer policy to facilitate educators

KARACHI: The Sindh government has introduced the e-transfer policy for making deputations and transfers of educators across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani inaugurated the Sindh Schools Information & Management System (SSIMS) and termed it a revolutionary step. He said that it will end troubles of educators to visit concerned offices multiple times for their deputations and transfers.

The e-transfer policy will enable educators to submit their applications through the e-portal by using mobile phones and computers, said Saeed Ghani, adding that the launching of the new policy was delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, however, it is being taken into effect from July 6.

He announced that it will be launched from the beginning of the new academic year in 2022. The education minister detailed that three zones have been constituted under the e-transfer policy including Red Zone, Green Zone and Blue Zone.

The educators from Red Zone will only be allowed to apply for their transfers in Green Zone, said Ghani, adding that educators will be allowed to get transfers for 15 days annually under the new policy.