Sindh begins registration of electric vehicles

KARACHI: In a first, the Sindh government has launched the registration of electric vehicles and motorcycles across the province.

This was announced by Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar.

The minister in a statement said that the decision was taken keeping in view the increasing demand of people buying electric vehicles while customers have been facing difficulties due to the delay in the registration process.

The federal cabinet on Dec.22 had approved Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy.

The motorcycles and vehicles would be shifted on electric power, while Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Units would also be established in the country.

Under the new EV policy, the Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah back in March 2021 had launched Pakistan’s first electric bus in Karachi.

The Sindh government had also allocated Rs6.5 billion in budget 2021-22 for the procurement of electric buses in Karachi.