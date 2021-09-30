Sindh Environment Minister orders legal action over tree cutting

KARACHI: The government of Sindh has taken notice of tree cutting in Steel Mills and surrounding areas, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Provincial Minister for Environment Muhammad Ismail Rahu has directed the Sindh Environment Protection Agency and D.C. Malir to take action against those involved in tree cutting.

“Those involved in cutting of trees will be taken to task and not be allowed to go scot free at any cost as the act threatens to environment degradation,” Rahu said.

The minister directed concerned officials to file cases against those involved in tree cutting,” they are enemies of the environment,” he said.

“The Steel Mills administration used to cut the trees but the Selected failed to take notice,” Ismail Rahu said.

It is to be mentioned here that there is no Karachi-specific law exists for protection and plantation of trees.

Recently experts in a seminar said that a plantation campaign can increase green cover of the city when the government enacts a specific law for tree protection and plantation in Karachi and impose strict ban on cutting of trees, unless it is authorized by a body of experts.

