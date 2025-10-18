Sindh to establish mini fish harbours at Keti Bandar, Shah Bandar

KARACHI: Sindh has decided to establish two mini fish harbours at Sindh’s coastal towns of Keti Bandar and Shah Bandar, to promote coastal economy and provide facilities to fishermen.

The new fish harbours will minimize pressure over the Karachi Fish Harbour and the projects will be completed with estimated costs of 1.35 billion within a period of three years.

The fish harbours will be completed with the financial assistance from the provincial and foreign resources.

Sindh’s Fisheries Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani and Secretary Dr. Kazim Jatoi given briefing on the project to the chief minister Murad Ali Shah in a meeting.

The chief minister was briefed that the Karachi Fish Harbour goes above its capacity so as fishermen facing delays and suffering financial losses. “Shah Bandar fish harbour would have berthing, cold storage and repair facilities”.

The project will provide earning opportunity as well as long term benefits for fishing, trade and tourism, according to the briefing.

Chief Minister said that project will also boost local economy and sustainable development. “Keti Bandar and Shah Bandar remain key natural ports in the past. “Fish harbours will be built in the first phase, while full ports will be established in the next phase,” Murad Ali Shah said.

He said both areas are near to cities and connected with the motorway and the National Highway.

“This project will provide financial stability and better opportunities to local fishermen,” CM added.