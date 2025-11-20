Sindh cabinet converts 14 ATCs into special narcotics courts

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has approved the designation of 14 Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) as special courts to be established under the Sindh Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 2024, ARY News reported.

According to reports, 13 ATCs in Karachi and one in Hyderabad will be abolished due to a low number of pending cases, and their structure will be reorganized. The newly designated special courts will focus on ensuring speedy disposal of narcotics-related cases.

The special courts will be set up across multiple divisions, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, and Larkana. Officials said the restructuring aims to more effectively deal with the backlog of cases and enhance judicial efficiency.

The proposal was submitted under Section 13 of the Anti-Terrorism (Sindh Amendment) Act, 2025, which empowers the provincial government to increase, reduce, or abolish the number of courts as required.

In a separate approval, the Sindh cabinet also sanctioned the establishment of the Sindh Centre of Excellence for Countering Extremism, which will operate under the provincial Home Department. The centre will serve as a central institution for research, coordination, and implementation of measures aimed at preventing extremism, terrorism, militancy, and disruptive activities.

Acting Governor Signs Sindh Constitutional Courts Ordinance

Earlier, an Ordinance was promulgated for the establishment of the constitutional courts in Sindh, signed by Acting Governor Awais Qadir Shah.

The law, titled “the constitutional benches of Sindh High Court Procedure and Practice Ordinance 2025” has been promulgated.

The ordinance comes into effect forthwith under which constitutional courts will be established in Sindh.

Acting Governor of Sindh Awais Qadir Shah approved a summary forwarded by the provincial law department under which judges of the constitutional courts will be appointed in the province.

It is to be mentioned here that the 27th constitutional amendment was challenged in the Sindh High Court last Thursday.

“The constitutional amendment clashes to the fundamental structure of the constitution,” Ibrahim Saifuddin Advocate said in his petition in the high court.

“This petition aimed at raising legal question for protection of the constitution,” petitioner said. “The amendment has been against the basic principles of the division of powers, freedom of judiciary and the rule of law,” according to the petition.

“With this amendment, the parliament and the executive’s role has been enhanced for the appointment of judges in the constitutional court as well as in the supreme court,” petition argued.

Petitioner requested to the court to declare the 27th constitutional amendment as unconstitutional, against the Islamic and democratic principles and null and void.