web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Sindh faces shortage of textbooks

Anwar Khan
By Anwar Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Anwar Khan
Anwar Khan
Anwar Khan reports on health,education and civic issues for ARY News Karachi

Sindh Textbook Board Jamshoro, despite a delay in the commencement of the academic year, has failed to provide books in the market for schoolchildren in the province including in Karachi.

Countless students to experience a bizarre start to their academic sessions due to a shortage of books in the market.

Mathematics, English and Computer books for matriculation are not available in the market, while Urdu books of class 5, Chemistry, and Computer books for 9th class

The parents and schoolchildren are trying hard to get the missing books.

Read more: Prices of Sindh Textbook Board books soared after hike in publishing cost: secretary

It is to be noted that the students were compelled to complete their work from copies and prepare for the exams as the books were not available in the market during the current year.

The children and their parents have appealed to the Sindh education department to ensure the availability of books in the market.

The shortage of books before the commencement of the new academic year in the province has been irking the school-going children and their parents for some time.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.