Sindh, federal govt agree on National Wheat Policy; pledge farmer support

The federal and Sindh governments have agreed on the formulation of the National Wheat Policy to address the food security issues.

The understanding was reached in a meeting between Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain in Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Special Assistant to CM on Food Jabar Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif, Secretary Agriculture Zaman Narejo and Secretary Food Bachal Rahpoto. The federal government delegation includes Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Bajwa, PM’s Coordinator Ahmed Azeer, and Joint Secretary National Food Security Syed Bilal Haider.

Welcoming the federal minister and his delegation, the Chief Minister recalled that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already warned about looming food security challenges. “We must give our farmers a good support price; without it, they won’t grow wheat,” he said.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer acknowledged the CM’s concerns, adding, “Last year, wheat sowing in the country declined by 6 per cent. The Prime Minister has directed me to meet with you, as the federal government is committed to building strategic wheat reserves.”

Murad Shah informed the meeting that Sindh produced 3.452 million metric tons of wheat in 2024-25, with a current stock of 1.385 million metric tons.

He said the province had held several meetings on Sindh and Balochistan’s wheat needs and reserves, and current estimates show sufficient wheat stock until the new harvest.

The CM warned that the absence of a support price last year had dealt a major blow to growers. “Farmers suffered such heavy losses that some were forced to sell their land or switch over to other crops.

As a result, wheat was sown on fewer acres, yields declined, and farmers could not afford fertilisers and other inputs,” he said.

Tariq Bajwa pointed out that 90 per cent of Pakistan’s wheat production comes from Sindh and Punjab, where 80 per cent of it is also consumed. He stressed that farmer incentives were the only way to strengthen food security.

Participants agreed that wheat must not be imported, and instead, domestic growers should be encouraged and protected.

They noted that wheat prices in the open market currently range between Rs3,300 and Rs4,000 per 40kg, and support policies should benefit farmers directly rather than middlemen.

The meeting decided to draft a comprehensive national wheat policy with provincial input, focusing on farmer support, better procurement mechanisms, and ensuring strategic reserves.